Bhupendra Chaudhary likely to be appointed as UP BJP chief: Sources

Uttar Pradesh minister Bhupendra Chaudhary is likely to be appointed the BJP's state unit chief, sources said on Wednesday.

Chaudhary, a Jat leader from western Uttar Pradesh, met president J P Nadda late on Wednesday evening, they said.

Chaudhary will replace Swatantar Dev Singh, who has been made the minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

With the chief minister hailing from eastern Uttar Pradesh, the looks to strike a regional balance with the appointment of Chaudhary as the party's state chief.

