Original BJP is not running Karnataka government, says DK Shivakumar

-
ALSO READ
ED files chargesheet against DK Shivakumar in money laundering case
BJP carrying out cultural atrocity via textbook revision: DK Shivakumar
Delhi court summons Cong leader D K Shivakumar in money laundering case
Delhi HC allows Congress leader D K Shivakumar plea to travel abroad
HC rejects 'Original Choice' whisky maker's petition against rival
-
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that the state has a coalition government and it is not being run by those from the "original BJP".
Speaking to ANI, the state Congress president said, "It's not the original Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislators government, it's a government of all party MLAs, it's a coalition government in the state."
He claimed that there were a lot of issues within the ruling party as those who have gone to the BJP from Congress and JD(S) constitute over 60 per cent of the government, and the long-time party loyalists feel that they are being sidelined.
"There is fear in the BJP that there are a lot of internal problems, that's the reason their national leaders are repeatedly coming and holding discussions. Original BJP is not running this government, it is a coalition government," Shivakumar said.
He further said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai came from a different party and those who came with CM from Janata Dal, are about 30 per cent, those who have gone from Congress are 30 per cent and BJP (original) are about 30 per cent.
"Basavaraj Bommai came from a different party, those who came with CM from Janata Dal are about 30 per cent, those who have gone from Congress are 30 per cent and BJP original are about 30 per cent. There are a lot of internal issues and there is a lot of scarcity and fear between them as original BJP, people feel that the government is being run by outsiders who came during operation lotus," Shivakumar told ANI.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU