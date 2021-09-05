PM Modi's approval rating shows popular support to his policies, says BJP

-
BJP leaders on Sunday cited a global survey, which ranks Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader with the highest approval rating, to assert that this shows popular support to his pro-people policies.
The data by Morning Consult, which regularly tracks popularity ratings of a host of global leaders, has put Modi with 70 per cent approval on the top of a list which included US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
"The highest ranking for the country's top leader Narendra Modi in the global approval rating is a matter of pride and honour for the country. This is a result of people's blessings to his welfare policies for the masses," BJP president J P Nadda said.
The party's chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said India's prestige has risen in an unprecedented manner under Modi.
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Global leader with highest approval ratings, that's our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji with 70 per cent approval ratings. Congratulations.
