Assam cabinet reshuffle tomorrow, 2 BJP MLAs to take oath as ministers

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday indicated the expansion of his cabinet as he said that two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs will take oath as ministers tomorrow.
"The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium in Guwahati on Thursday at around 3 pm. Two MLAs from BJP will take oath as ministers," the Assam Chief Minister said.
Earlier the Assam Chief Minister said that one MLA from the hill districts will be inducted into the Assam cabinet.
This will be the first cabinet reshuffle of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led cabinet. Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam on May 10 last year.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Assam Chief Minister chaired a meeting in Guwahati with senior officials and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sonitpur to discuss the upcoming 'DCs' Conference'.
The meeting was conducted through an online conference with the aim to review the preparations for the meeting. (ANI)
