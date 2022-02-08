PM's speech in Parl skipped BJP's promises, reflected 'fear' of Cong: Rahul

Congress leader on Tuesday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong attack on the Congress during his speeches in the two Houses of Parliament and said the BJP-led government was "scared of Congress".

Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister's "fear of Congress" was reflected in the Parliament and he focused on criticising the party and did not talk about the promises made by the BJP.

Gandhi also referred to the Prime Minister's critical references to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in his speeches in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's Address and said he did not need anyone's certificate for his great grandfather.

"My great grandfather gave his entire life to this country. I do not need anyone's certificate for my great grandfather. I do not care what anybody says about him. They are scared of Congress as we say the truth. They have a network of marketing. They have friends. So they spread lies. His fear of Congress was reflected in the Parliament. His entire speech of him was on criticizing Congress. But Prime Minister did not say about the promises made by the BJP," told reporters here.

He was responding to a query about Prime Minister's attack on Congress and Nehru's policies. The Prime Minister gave his reply to the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha on Monday and in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Congress leader termed the BJP-led government's foreign policy as "bankrupt" and said they have to understand that something new is taking place and India is facing a cyber superpower.

He alleged that the government is "in sleep right now" and is ignoring the facts and should "wake up".

"He (the Prime Minister) is putting India at risk because he has got a bankrupt foreign policy. He has allowed China and Pakistan to get together. The gentleman does not understand his job very well. Belt and Road is a USD 90 billion project. Pakistani military people are sitting in China for making strategic affairs. He has to understand that something new is taking place. China and Pakistan are one and India is no longer facing a two-and-a-half front. India is facing a cyber superpower. So India needs to be very careful," said.

He said the BJP leaders can keep "abusing" Congress and Nehru if they like doing so but they should do their "job".

"I am advising the government to please wake up. You are in sleep right now and ignoring the facts. The fact is Chinese have entered Ladakh. They have positioned themselves in Doklam. The government is in sleep. Please weak up. It is very dangerous for the country. If you like abusing Congress or Jawaharlal Nehru. Yes, keep doing it. But do your job," he said.

Rahul Gandhi had also taken part in the discussion on the motion of thanks in the Lok Sabha and attacked the government over its policies.

