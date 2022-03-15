Several BJP, Congress leaders and social activists from Haryana join AAP

-
Several leaders from Haryana including former MLAs, ministers, and social activists from the state joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital on Monday in the presence of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
While addressing a press conference on Monday, Jain said, "We are very happy to announce that various ministers, MLA's, and social activists from Haryana have joined the Aam Aadmi Party."
"People in Haryana are eager to bring AAP to power," he added.
Umesh Agarwal - former MLA (BJP), Balbir Singh Saini - former Haryana minister (Indian National Lok Dal), Bijendra Singh (Congress), Ravindra Kumar former Independent MLA, Javed Ahmed former Independent candidate, Jagat Singh (Congress), Ashok Mittal (BSP), Amandeep Singh Waraich (BJP), Brahm Singh Gurjar (BJP), Sardar Gurlal Singh (Sarpanch), Parminder Singh (Social Activist), Kamal Singh Tavar (Advocate), Khemi Thakur (Sarpanch), Sardar Azad Singh (Congress) are amongst the leaders who joined AAP on Monday.
