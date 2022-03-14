BJP's 'politics of deceit' endangering 'purity' of politics: Akhilesh Yadav

-
ALSO READ
UP polls: Akhilesh asks party workers to foil all conspiracies by BJP
I-T raid at Akhilesh Yadav's close aide Jainendra Yadav's premises
UP Cabinet minister, 3 BJP MLAs resign, may join Samajwadi Party
Akhilesh Yadav shielded terrorists when he was CM of UP: J P Nadda
Fought hard but failed to send Adityanath 'back to Gorakhpur': Akhilesh
-
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that 'purity' of politics is in trouble due to BJP's "politics of deceit" and because of this democracy was in danger.
He said that his party will continue to raise the voice of the people vigorously inside and outside of the Assembly House.
The country is going to celebrate an Amrit Mahotsav' celebrating 75 years of independence, but values ?? of the freedom struggle have been sidelined, Akhilesh said.
The very foundation of democracy is in danger," he said.
The leader of the party which recently lost election to the BJP, said that independent role of the Election Commission was essential to safeguard the constitution.
Democracy and the Constitution are tested in elections, he said.
Akhilesh alleged that BJP did nothing in public interest in its five years of ruling the state, and now when it is in power again, the solution to people's problems are nowhere in sight.
"In fact, in the assembly elections, public became a victim of the BJP's politics of 'Bhay aur bhram' (fear and confusion), he said.
Party spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said that in the past five days, Akhilesh has met dozens of newly-elected MLAs and alliance partners, and the party's thousands of supporters to discuss the election results.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU