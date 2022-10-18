Punjab leaders slam Kejriwal for comparing Sisodia, Jain with Bhagat Singh

Opposition parties in Monday slammed the ruling AAP's convener for comparing party leaders and with freedom fighter and demanded an unconditional apology from him.

Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring lashed out at Kejriwal for his Sunday comments and said it was for the first time in history that someone had invoked the great martyr's name for corruption.

He asked why the Delhi chief minister was scared of investigations.

While alleging that the BJP-led Centre of "misusing" probe agencies like the CBI, Warring claimed that the way the AAP government was "misusing" the Vigilance Bureau in Punjab, the matter will eventually go to court.

"Just because you say Sisodia is like does not make him a martyr. Martyrdom is not achieved for corruption," the Congress chief said.

Ridiculing the Aam Aadmi Party's procession as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia headed towards the CBI headquarters for questioning in the liquor scam case, Warring asked, "Why pronounce judgements of your own?"



"What did you want to prove by making hundreds of your party workers accompany Sisodia for questioning?" he posed and alleged this amounted to building extra-legal pressure on investigating agencies.

Warring reminded Kejriwal that his AAP government was "precisely doing the same thing in Punjab, he was accusing the BJP of doing in Delhi".

"You can't have two different yardsticks; one for yourself and one for your political opponents," Warring said, adding Kejriwal should have the courage of facing the law.

Earlier, Warring said, "No individual can ever match the sacrifice and commitment of Shaheed-e-Azam Ji. At the young age of 23, he gave his life for the motherland. Comparison of corruption accused & with Bhagat Singh Ji by is unfortunate."



Congress leader and leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa asked Kejriwal to tender an apology for "dishonouring the hero" by comparing Sisodia and Jain with freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

"Calling these ministers 'today's Bhagat Singh' is like disrespecting the martyr, who sacrificed his life during the freedom struggle. How can these ministers, who are facing investigation in connection with corruption, be called Bhagat Singh?" Bajwa asked.

Punjab BJP general secretary Jeevan Gupta also slammed Kejriwal for comparing his two leaders with the freedom fighter, saying it was an "insult" to the freedom fighters.

How can Kejriwal compare a person who was facing corruption charges with Bhagat Singh, he posed.

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira sought an apology from Kejriwal for his comment.

"We demand an unconditional apology from for insulting Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji and other martyrs by equating him to tainted and corrupt leaders like & who're only looting India while Bhagat Singh Ji laid down his life for India," he tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal on Sunday had termed his government's fight with the Centre as the "second freedom struggle" and compared AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain to martyr Bhagat Singh.

Kejriwal had said this after the CBI summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia for questioning on Monday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.

"Jail bars and hanging noose could not deter Bhagat Singh's resolute intentions. This is the second fight for freedom. Manish and Satyendra are today's Bhagat Singh. After 75 years, the country got an education minister who gave good education to the poor and gave hope for a bright future. Prayers of crores of poor are with you," Kejriwal had said in a tweet in Hindi.

