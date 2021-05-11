Rahul attacks PM on Covid situation, asks him to remove tinted glasses

-
Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Covid situation in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he should remove his rose tinted glasses through which he can see nothing but the Central Vista project.
The Congress has been demanding that the project, including a new Parliament building and a new residence for the prime minister, be dropped and the money be used on improving medical facilities and infrastructure in the country.
"Countless dead bodies flowing in the rivers. Miles of lines in hospitals. Robbed people of their right to life. PM, take off those rose tinted glasses through which nothing is seen except the Central Vista," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
The former Congress president also asked people to join the 'SpeakUpToSaveLives' campaign to strengthen the fight against COVID-19, and urged them to provide a helping hand to the needy in these distressing times.
Gandhi shared a video of a little over a minute on the shortage of oxygen, ventilators, ICU beds and vaccines and people scrambling to get them.
The Congress has set up a control room at the All India Congress Committee headquarters and Pradesh Congress Committee offices to help people.
The party has been arranging oxygen, beds and essential medicines for those in need and has also called for free vaccination for all in the country.
