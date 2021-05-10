Congress postpones party president election till Covid situation improves

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Herald case: HC grants time to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi, others to file replies
Govt showed shocking insensitivity on farmers' issue: Sonia Gandhi at CWC
Parliament was denied opportunity to examine farm laws: Sonia Gandhi
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
-
The Congress Working Committee unanimously decided on Monday to postpone the election to the post of party president until the Covid-19 situation in the country improves, sources said.
The Congress had earlier decided to have a new Congress president in place before June 2021 and the party's central election authority chaired by Madhusudan Mistry had proposed holding the election on June 23.
However, top Congress leaders were of the view that holding the election right now would not be proper as the coronavirus situation in the country was very grim.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot proposed that there should be no election to the post of Congress president currently in view of the Covid-19 situation and senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad seconded him.
Azad, a prominent member of the group of 23 leaders who had demanded organisational elections, said at the meeting that no one in the party was seeking an election right now and thus the election as proposed by the central election authority should be postponed, the sources said.
Mistry had earlier proposed that the election be held on June 23 and counting on June 24. Hw also proposed the notification for the election of a new Congress president be issued on June 1 and nominations for the same be accepted between June 2 and 7.
"The CWC unanimously decided to postpone the election of Congress president till the Covid situation in the country improves," a top leader told PTI.
The CWC had in its meeting on January 22 decided that the process for electing a Congress president would be completed by end-June and had asked the election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistri to prepare a schedule.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU