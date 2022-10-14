Rahul Gandhi briefly touches AP border villages during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

: leader on Friday evening passed through a few villages in Anantapuramu district of during the course of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

AP president Sake Sailajanath, working president N Tulasi Reddy, former minister N Raghuveera Reddy and other senior leaders accorded a rousing reception to Rahul as he entered Kanukuppa village under D Hirehal mandal from neighbouring Karnataka.

Scores of workers and villagers lined up to greet Rahul as he walked about 12-km through Jajarakallu, Madenahalli, Lakshmipuram, D Hirehal and Obulapuram villages that fall in AP on the borders of Karnataka.

From Obulapuram checkpost, Rahul returned to Bellary in Karnataka for a night halt. The Congress leader will once again enter in Kurnool on the 18th.

According to Tulasi Reddy, the Bharat Jodo Yatra would continue in AP till the 21st as per the current schedule. Rahul would then enter neighbouring Telangana.

