PM Modi, Owaisi will disappear from Rajasthan after election: Sachin Pilot
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Meghalaya, Kharge in Nagaland for elections

Kharge will campaign in Nagaland on Tuesday and Gandhi will be in Meghalaya on Wednesday - in his first visit of Rahul Gandhi in the election

Rahul Gandhi | mallikarjun kharge | Congress

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former President Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Nagaland and Meghalaya, respectively, where elections are slated to be held on February 27.

Kharge will campaign in Nagaland on Tuesday and Gandhi will be in Meghalaya on Wednesday - in his first visit of Rahul Gandhi in the election.

In both the states, the Congress is out of power and it is trying to regain support of the states where it was once powerful.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 19:15 IST

