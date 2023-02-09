JUST IN
Govt returned 10 proposals reiterated by SC Collegium: Govt in RS
Cong manifesto in Meghalaya pledges Rs 3,000 monthly to single BPL mothers

The Congress in Meghalaya on Thursday promised monthly assistance of Rs 3000 to single BPL mothers and a job each to every household if the party comes to power in the February 27 election.

Topics
Meghalaya | Election news | indian politics

Press Trust of India  |  Shillong 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra and others during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Bundi, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The Congress in Meghalaya on Thursday promised monthly assistance of Rs 3000 to single BPL mothers and a job each to every household if the party comes to power in the northeastern state in the February 27 election.

In the Congress' manifesto, which was released here, the party also promised to provide an uninterrupted electricity supply to commercial and domestic users, and bring in a law which will make it mandatory for the government to upload all files related to development and infrastructure on portals.

If the Congress forms the government, it will transfer Rs 3,000 per month to single BPL mothers raising their children alone. This will empower women giving them financial independence and helping them run their houses in a better way. This translates to Rs 36,000 a year which is a substantial amount, state Congress president Vincent H Pala said.

Single mothers face plenty of problems. As a large number of them have little or no education, it is difficult for them to get decent jobs in the state. The rate of child marriage and teenage pregnancy is also high in Meghalaya.

Lack of decent employment opportunities in the state has fuelled the desperation amongst our youngsters and they are compelled to migrate to far-flung cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata to make both ends meet. Our second commitment is to provide one job to deserving candidates from every household in Meghalaya, Pala said.

The Congress also asserted that the party would bring in a transparency law.

The Congress government brought the Right to Information Act to empower common citizens but the (Narendra) Modi government at the Centre and the NPP regime in the state diluted the law step by step and ultimately left it inconsequential, said Manish Chatrath, AICC General Secretary in charge of Meghalaya.

The new law would mandate the government to upload all files related to development and infrastructure on portals six months after their closure, which will reduce corruption to a great extent and bring in more transparency in governance, he said.

Large-scale unemployment is leading to smuggling of drugs from across the border worsening the law and order situation, said Chatrath insisting that the Congress is committed to make Meghalaya a drug-free state.

Pala said the Congress' commitment to an uninterrupted power supply will not only boost the state's industrial growth but also ensure children's all-round development.

The Congress lost power in Meghalaya to an NPP-led coalition in 2018.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 17:23 IST

