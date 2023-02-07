JUST IN
Business Standard

Rajnath, Yogi to hold rallies, Mamata to join road show in Tripura today

Security arrangements have been tightened in the northeastern state in view of the scheduled visit of the political leaders

Topics
Rajnath Singh | Tripura elections | Yogi Adityanath

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

Rajnath Singh
Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh

Senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath will address two election rallies each in Tripura on Tuesday.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will also hold a road show in the northeastern state where elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 16.

During the day, Singh, the country's defence minister, will address two rallies of the ruling BJP at Kailashahar in Unakoti district and at Badarghat in West Tripura.

Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, will also hold two rallies at Bagabassa in North Tripura district and at Kalyanpur in Khowai.

Banerjee's roadshow is scheduled to begin at noon in the state capital Agartala.

Security arrangements have been tightened in the northeastern state in view of the scheduled visit of the political leaders.

Notably, Union Home Minister and Senior BJP leader Amit Shah had on Monday held two rallies and a road show in the poll-bound Tripura.

Shah had alleged that Tipra Motha has a "secret understanding" with the Congress and the CPI(M), and that the newly formed regional party was "trying to bring back Communist rule in the state by misleading indigenous people".

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 10:30 IST

