Railways running 'Corona Express' in name of Shramik trains, says Mamata

is running "Corona Express" in the name of Shramik trains, Chief Minister said on Friday, alleging that social distancing is not being maintained in the special trains transporting and others to their homes.

"The law is equal for all but why are all trains running at full capacity? Why is the Railways not maintaining social distancing? Passengers are not being served water and food in the trains," Banerjee said.

"In the name of Shramik Express, is running 'Corona Express'. Why are extra trains not being run? I was Railway Minister once. I had increased (the number of) coaches, but why cannot it be done now? The Railways are bringing people from hotspot areas in huge numbers," she said.





The Chief Minister said that a decision has been taken to increase the state government's workforce capacity from 50 per cent to 70 per cent.

"With multiple crises in the state, we have decided to increase the state government's workforce capacity from 50 per cent to 70 per cent. Continuation of restoration work is one of the top priorities and workforce increase will ensure that public services are uninterrupted," Banerjee said.

"In the private sector, I urge all to stay safe, work indoors as much as possible and to the best of their abilities. Prerogative lies with the respective managements of private entities to decide on workforce capacity and act accordingly," she added.



Speaking further, the Chief Minister said, "The will continue with minimal effects. Jute mills and tea gardens will operate with 100 per cent workforce capacity. We are together in this. I am sure with all your cooperation and understanding, Bengal will emerge victoriously."

She also announced that all religious places will open in the state from June 1, where not more than 10 people will be allowed at any time.

"Temples, gurdwaras, mosques and all religious places in the state are closed. They will open from June 1 but not more than 10 people will be allowed at any given point of time. No assembly would be allowed in religious places," Banerjee further said.