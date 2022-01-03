Ready to give up state Home ministry if Sidhu wants it, says Randhawa

-
Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday said he is ready to give up his home portfolio if state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu wants it.
Randhawa's statement came as Sidhu has been questioning his own government for not being able to arrest Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who has been booked in a drug case under the NDPS Act.
Sidhu said nothing would happen with the registration of an FIR against the Akali leader, saying he would not rest till Majithia is arrested.
"If my brother (Sidhu) says that he wants the home ministry, then I will immediately put it at his feet," said Randhawa while talking to reporters here.
Ever since he became the home minister, Sidhu has been upset with him, said Randhawa.
Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on the basis of a 2018 report of a probe into a drug racket in the state.
Majithia is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
