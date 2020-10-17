Rotor blade of chopper flying R S Prasad to poll rally damaged; no casualty

The rotor blade of the helicopter that flew Union minister to a poll rally in Bihar was damaged at the Patna airport on Saturday after he disembarked from the aircraft, his office said.

The incident occurred after Prasad returned to Patna from Madhubani, where he had gone for campaigning for the ruling Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The Bihar polls will be conducted in three phases starting October 28.

"News reports about accident of helicopter carrying Union minister are not correct. He is safe and sound," the minister's office said in a tweet.

The Twitter handle of Prasad's office, @RSPrasad Office, said the rotor blade of the helicopter carrying the minister was damaged at the airport hangar after the dignitaries had already alighted and left.

