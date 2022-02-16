Rural UP sees over 7% inflation in Jan; Punjab, Manipur witness lower rates

Parts of Uttar Pradesh, the whole of Manipur and Punjab are yet to go to the polls. Among these states, while UP had a higher retail price inflation rate than the national average in January, the two other states witnessed lower rates.

In UP, rural areas saw much higher inflation rates than the national rate for such areas. Villages of UP recorded an inflation rate of 7.23 per cent, against the national level of 6.12 per cent. However, urban areas in the state recorded a rate of 5.84 per cent, slightly lower than the national average of 5.91 per cent, showed official data released on ...