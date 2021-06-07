Rajasthan govt suspends Jaipur Greater mayor, 3 councilors; BJP fumes

-
The Rajasthan government late Sunday night suspended the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor and three councilors for allegedly misbehaving with the local body's commissioner, a move that angered the BJP.
The Congress government also decided to conduct a judicial inquiry in the matter.
The Department of local self-governance issued the orders suspending mayor Somya Gurjar, and councilors Ajay Singh Chauhan, Paras Jain (all three from the BJP), and Shankar Sharma (independent) for allegedly manhandling, pushing and abusing the commissioner.
The alleged incident happened Friday when the commissioner, Yagya Mitra Singh Deo, had gone to the mayor's chamber for attending a meeting on a matter related to the company engaged in door-to-door garbage collection.
During the meeting, a heated argument broke out between the two and the commissioner, a civil servant, proceeded to leave midway. In the middle of this, the councilors allegedly manhandled and abused him.
Condemning the action against the four, BJP state president Satish Poonia said the party "will fight for justice".
"The suspension of the mayor and the councilors is unfortunate. This will lead to the fall of the Congress," he said.
