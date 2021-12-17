Under pressure from Sidhu, Punjab govt replaces officiating DGP

-
ALSO READ
Channi will end up as night watchman only, says Amarinder Singh
Harish Rawat to visit Chandigarh next week amid power tussle in Punjab
Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
Latest news LIVE: Pfizer signs $5.3-bn Covid pill deal with US govt
Punjab CM Channi urges PM Modi not to delay paddy procurement
-
The Punjab government has appointed Siddharth Chattopadhyaya as the officiating director general of police, replacing an officer that state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu wanted removed from the top post.
Chattopadhyaya replaces another senior IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota.
The order to appoint Chattopadhyaya as the officiating DGP was issued late Thursday night.
A 1986-batch IPS officer, Chattopadhyaya would hold this charge until a regular DGP is appointed out of a panel of three IPS officers shortlisted by the Union Public Service Commission.
The UPSC is set to hold a meeting for shortlisting the panel of three officers from the state government's list of 10 on December 21 in Delhi.
Chattopadhyaya would also continue to hold the charge of chief director of the vigilance bureau.
Sahota, 1988-batch IPS officer, was appointed as the officiating DGP after Charanjit Singh Channi became the chief minister of Punjab in September. Sahota was considered as Channi's choice.
However, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been pressing for replacing Sahota, who had remained the head of the special investigation team formed by the previous SAD-BJP government to probe desecration incidents.
Sidhu was learnt to have been backing the name of Chattopadhyaya as the DGP after Channi replaced Amarinder Singh as the Punjab chief minister.
Last month, the Channi government replaced the state's advocate general A P S Deol after strong opposition from Sidhu.
Later, senior advocate D S Patwalia was appointed as the AG.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU