JUST IN
AAP Gujarat co-incharge Raghav Chadha likely to be arrested, says Kejriwal
Digvijaya Singh meets Kharge, Venugopal ahead of filing nomination for poll
Congress presidential polls: Mallikarjun Kharge to meet Sonia Gandhi today
Rahul Gandhi not fit for politics, doesn't have seriousness: Himanta Sarma
G23 meet sparks possibility of 3rd candidate in Congress president poll
Decision on Raj leadership will be in national interest: State Cong leader
Rajasthan minister hails Gehlot's decision not to fight Congress prez poll
Stage set for Digvijaya Singh vs Shashi Tharoor for top Congress post
Friendly contest, not battle between rivals: Tharoor on meeting Digvijaya
India plays a vital role in the fight against terrorism: President Murmu
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
AAP Gujarat co-incharge Raghav Chadha likely to be arrested, says Kejriwal
Business Standard

Shashi Tharoor visits Rajghat ahead of filing nomination for Cong prez poll

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor visited Rajghat here on Friday and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of filing his nomination papers for the party's presidential poll

Topics
Indian National Congress | Shashi Tharoor | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at Parliament House during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
File image of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo: PTI)

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor visited Rajghat here on Friday and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of filing his nomination papers for the party's presidential poll.

"Paid tribute to the man who built India's bridge to the 21st century this morning," Tharoor said in a tweet.

He quoted former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi as saying, "India is an Old country but a young nation... I dream of India Strong, Independent, Self-Reliant and in the front rank of the nations of the world, in the service of mankind."

Meanwhile, Congress' central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry said Digvijaya Singh is expected to file his nomination papers between 11-11:30 am and Tharoor around 12:25 pm.

Singh met Tharoor on Thursday and the latter said they agreed that theirs is "not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest" among colleagues.

Polling will take place on October 17 and the result will be announced on October 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian National Congress

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 12:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU