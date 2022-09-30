Congress presidential polls: Mallikarjun Kharge to meet Sonia Gandhi today

-
ALSO READ
Will force Rahul Gandhi to become Congress chief: Mallikarjun Kharge
'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will show how Constitution is being violated: Kharge
Opposition leaders to discuss joint Vice Presidential candidate on July 17
Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge reaches ED office in National Herald case
Cong should reprimand Priyank Kharge for demeaning remarks on women: BJP
-
Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will meet party president Sonia Gandhi on Friday, the last day of filing nomination papers for party president post elections.
Earlier, on late Thursday night, G-23 leaders including Manish Tewari, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan met at Anand Sharma's residence but did not divulge detail of the meeting.
Meanwhile, after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Thursday that he will not be contesting the election, political observers in Madhya Pradesh have started assuming that the route for former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh to become chief of the party seems clear to some extent. However, the final outcome will be known only after the contestants would file their nominations and the elections are held.
The Madhya Pradesh Congress seems to have united to support Digvijaya Singh. More importantly, hours after Digvijaya Singh took the nomination form from the party headquarters in New Delhi and announced that he would file his nomination for the AICC president's election, state Congress head and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath called a meeting of party leaders at his residence in Bhopal and asked them to reach Delhi to back Digvijaya Singh.
--IANS
miz/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 09:25 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU