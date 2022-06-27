Shinde camp ready to face floor test in Maha Assembly, says Sena rebel MLA

-
ALSO READ
Eknath Shinde-led rebel MLAs name their faction 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'
Discussions with Eknath Shinde positive: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Disqualify 12 rebel MLAs, says Shiv Sena to Maharashtra Assembly Dy Speaker
Shiv Sena MLAs send letter to Dy speaker, declare Eknath Shinde as leader
Maharashtra political crisis: Rebel Sena MLAs likely to seek floor test
-
Former minister and Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar, who is now in the Eknath Shinde camp, said MLAs of the Shinde camp are ready to face the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly at any time, but first recognition should be given to Eknath Shinde faction.
In an exclusive interview to ANI today over the phone, Kesarkar said, "MLAs of the Shinde camp are ready to face the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly at any time, but first recognition should be given to Eknath Shinde faction. We will not go with the MVA government."
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra triggered by a rebellion by a large section of Shiv Sena MLAs, who are currently camping in Assam, Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde has approached the Supreme Court against the disqualification notices issued by the Deputy Speaker against rebel MLAs. The plea also challenges the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the Shiv Sena's legislative leader in the House in place of Shinde.
Kesarkar further said, "One to two more MLAs will come and join us. With their support and other independents, our strength will be increased to 51. We will arrive at a decision in 3-4 days and thereafter, we will directly go back to Maharashtra."
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut continues to issue threats to dissident party MLAs led by Eknath Shinde currently staying in Guwahati.
Speaking at the 'Shiv Sena Melava' (party gathering) of workers at Sahisar in Mumbai, Raut went on to say, "40 bodies will arrive from Guwahati and they will be directly sent for post-mortem," in a remark directed at the rebel Sena MLAs.
Reacting to this, Deepak said, "It is a very indecent statement. What kind of language has he used? He is a member of Parliament. By using such language, he is inciting the Shiv Sainiks. Our camp's majority is increasing day by day."
The political turbulence in Maharashtra was triggered by the faction war in Shiv Sena after Minister Eknath Shinde flew to Surat with some MLAs and then to Guwahati where he claims of having the support of 38 MLAs of the party, thus achieving the two-thirds majority in the Shiv Sena.Interestingly, the Shinde faction named their group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'.The naming of the group after the name of the Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray attracted sharp reactions from the Uddhav faction as the Chief Minister said that those who left the party should not seek votes in the name of the party founder.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU