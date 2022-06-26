MVA has authorised Thackeray to take action against rebels: Sharad Pawar

-
Cracking the whip, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is set to sack ministers who have joined rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde in Guwahati, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said here on Sunday.
Addressing a press conference here, Pawar said the MVA partners have authorised Thackeray to take action against the rebels and steps will be taken in a day or two.
"This comes within the purview of the chief minister. He will take action in a day or two, Pawar said to questions on sacking of ministers in the state government who have joined ranks with rebel leader Shinde.
The NCP chief ruled out the possibility of imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra.
Those who have rebelled want an alternative government in Maharashtra. What is the point of herding so many MLAs from one place to another if you have to impose President's Rule. According to my understanding, there is no possibility of President's Rule. If it happens, there will be elections, Pawar said.
The NCP chief also dared the rebels to come to Mumbai and prove the numbers in a democratic set-up.
They claim to have numbers. If they have the numbers, why are they sitting there in Guwahati? Come to Mumbai and prove the numbers in a democratic set-up, he said.
The NCP chief said the MVA partners have complete faith in the leadership of Thackeray and will continue to support him till the end.
Our policy is clear that we have formed a coalition government and we will support it fully. We will support Uddhav Thackeray till the end. Our commitment is towards a Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, Pawar said.
Pawar said The Shiv Sena cadre will never digest a different view taken by 40-50 leaders and will stand by Thackeray.
The Shiv Sena I know will never digest any rebellion. Shiv Sainiks have immense strength and have built the organisation through a lot of efforts. This will have no impact on the organisation. Uddhav Thakceray will emerge victorious, Pawar said.
