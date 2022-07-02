Shinde govt a 'two-wheeler': NCP asks rebels to apologise to Thackeray

-
ALSO READ
MVA govt lost majority as 38 MLAs withdraw support: Rebel Shinde in SC plea
MVA has lost majority as 38 MLAs have withdrawn support: Shinde in SC plea
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Thackeray calls cabinet meeting today
Maharashtra political crisis: Shinde calls meeting of rebel MLAs in Assam
Maharashtra crisis: Sena MLA Sarnaik says party should renew ties with BJP
-
The NCP on Friday dubbed the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra as a "two-wheel scooter" whose handle is in the hands of the pillion rider and demanded the Shiv Sena rebels apologise to party president Uddhav Thackeray.
State NCP spokesman Mahesh Tapase said the BJP had termed the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as a "three-wheel auto-rickshaw" pulling in different directions when the new dispensation headed by Sena rebel Shinde itself resembled a two-wheeler. Shinde took over as the chief minister on June 30. The MVA consisted of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress. "The new government is a two-wheel scooter whose handle is with the pillion rider," he said, apparently referring to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who has been appointed the deputy chief minister. Tapase said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is the "real Shiv Sena" and the rebel MLAs should go to 'Matoshree' (private residence of the Thackeray family in suburban Bandra) and seek forgiveness for raising a banner of revolt, which brought down the MVA government. He said NCP president Sharad Pawar has been served a notice by the Income Tax department, while Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut and Anil Parab are being "hounded" by the ED. "Is it just a coincidence that the MVA government has collapsed?" he asked.
Referring to the proposed move by the Shinde-Fadnavis government to relocate a Metro car shed in Aarey Colony, declared a reserved forest, he said the previous MVA regime had decided to shift the depot to another site (Kanjurmarg) to protect Mumbai's environment. He said the CAG had made several negative observations against the Jalyukt Shivar, a water conservation scheme which was discontinued by the MVA administration, but is being revived by the new government. "The scheme is being revived now to fulfil personal ambitions," the NCP spokesman said. The scheme was launched when Fadnavis was the chief minister (2014-19).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU