Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray back as 'Saamana Group' Editor

-
ALSO READ
Opposition not targeted like this even during Emergency: Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena workers from Uddhav Thackeray-led faction attacked in Kalyan
'Uddhav-led Shiv Sena will win over 100 seats if mid-term polls are held'
Let polls decide who people support: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 15
-
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray has come back as the Chief Editor of the party newspapers -- the multi-edition Marathi 'Saamana' and the Hindi language 'Dopahar Ka Saamana' -- here on Friday.
Thackeray replaces his wife Rashmi who was named as the Editor around 32 months ago when he took over as Maharashtra Chief Minister.
The development came five days after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Sena MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut in an alleged money-laundering case.
Raut, who has been the Executive Editor of 'Saamana' continues in the same post, as per the latest printline of Friday's edition.
The broadsheet 'Saamana' was founded in January 1988 when its Founder-Editor was the late Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, while the tabloid 'Dopahar Ka Saamana' was launched in February 1993, through the Prabodhan Prakashan Pvt. Ltd.
The two newspapers were launched as the Sena nursed a grouse of getting 'biased' and 'inadequate' coverage in the local, regional or the national media and sought to present its viewpoint on various issues, and Balasaheb Thackeray helmed both the publications till his passing away in 2012.
Thackeray was named as the Group Editor but he stepped down in favour of his wife after he became the Chief Minister in November 2019, and resigned in June 2022.
From inception, the 'Saamana Group' is noted for its fiery writings, oft taking controversial stand on several issues and remains in the limelight for its headlines and hard-hitting edits or special columns, and top political leaders of most political parties make it a point to scan through both the newspapers regularly.
--IANS
qn/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU