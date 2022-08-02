Opposition not targeted like this even during Emergency: Shiv Sena

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra political crisis: Rebel Sena MLAs likely to seek floor test
President polls: Shiv Sena may back NDA's Murmu, 'betray' Sinha, hints Raut
Bid to divert attention from Maha Guv's remark: Sena MP on Raut's arrest
Maharashtra Assembly session from today; Shinde govt's floor test on Monday
Aaditya Thackeray to pitch Shiv Sena's ideology ahead of phase 5 UP polls
-
The Shiv Sena on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the arrest of Sanjay Raut by the Enforcement Directorate, saying such targeting of the Opposition did not happen even during the Emergency imposed by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.
In an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said democracy and a country perish if the Opposition is not treated with respect.
Raut was arrested by the ED on Sunday night in connection with a money laundering case emerging from a chawl redevelopment scheme in Mumbai. He was remanded in ED custody till August 4.
The Sena said Raut, Raya Sabha MP and Saamana executive editor, was arrested out of political revenge and many "false proofs" were produced to frame him in the alleged Patra chawl case.
Had Raut aligned with the BJP, he too would have got cleaned in its washing machine, the edit said.
Questioning the "haste" in arresting Raut, the Sena said he had submitted a letter to the ED stating he will appear before the anti-money laundering agency post the monsoon session of Parliament and the Vice Presidential elections, but the ED didn't consider it and raided his residence on Sunday morning.
People in power have decided to chop off the tongues or strangle those who speak the truth. This never happened even during the Emergency imposed by Indira ji, the edit said.
Many Opposition leaders, political workers, and journalists were arrested during the Emergency in 1975-77.
In another swipe at BJP, the Sena said when notices were issued by Central agencies to Opposition leaders, alleged economic offenders like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, and Vijay Mallya fled the country.
It also slammed the rebel group led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying the MPs and MLAs who are now speaking the words of courage are under the radar of the ED and Income Tax.
All these people are talking like saints today," the party said.
The Sena recalled Raut had submitted a letter to Rajya Sabha Vice Chairman Venkaiah Naidu six months ago stating that he was approached by certain people who asked him to assist in toppling the then MVA government in Maharashtra or else he has to face the consequences.
"Those who kept the sword hanging toppled the Thackeray government. This chronology has to be understood, the Sena said.
After Raut was arrested, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday described him as a hardcore Shiv Sainik of Bal Thackeray who did not succumb to pressure.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU