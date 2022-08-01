Uddhav slams BJP over vendetta politics, says he is proud of Sanjay Raut

-
Slamming the BJP over the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said he is proud of him as he did not succumb to any pressure.
Talking to reporters here, Thackeray termed Raut, arrested by the ED in a money laundering cases, as a hardcore Shiv Sainik of Sena founder late Bal Thackeray.
I am proud of Sanjay Raut. What crime has he committed? He is a journalist, a Shiv Sainik, is fearless and speaks what he does not approve of, Thackeray said.
The former Maharashtra chief minister targeted BJP for what he called vendetta politics.
