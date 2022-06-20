Siddarmaiah questions Centre over contributions to BASE ahead of PM's visit

-
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday recalled that former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh inaugurated the flagship project Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics in 2017.
Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will visit Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), Bengaluru, where he will inaugurate the new campus of BASE University and unveil the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar.
In a veiled attack on the Centre, the Congress leader tried to highlight that the Centre merely inaugurates the flagship projects of the Congress party.
In a series of tweets today, Siddaramaiah wrote, "Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh inaugurated our flagship project Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics in 2017. It gives us immense pleasure to recollect the satisfying memory of dedicating a world class University to the people of Karnataka. #DrBRAmbedkar"
"The project was envisioned to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar. The BASE was established in 2017 on a 43.45 acre on Bengaluru University land. Our government had allocated Rs 350 crore for land and for the infrastructure," he said.
Former President Late Pranab Mukherjee had laid the foundation stone for BASE and our government completed the construction of the building in just 6 months. Bsc (H) Economics classes were started in June 2017, he said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a new building of BASE today. I wish you the best for the event," he tweeted.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's office on Sunday informed that PM Modi will inaugurate the new campus of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University, Bengaluru. The residential University was set up in 2017 in recognition of the exemplary contributions made by Dr B.R Ambedkar in the development of Independent India and as a tribute to his memory on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary.
During the Programme at BASE University, Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation '150 Technology Hubs' that have been developed by transforming the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Karnataka. This unique initiative developed at a cost of over Rs 4600 crore is supported by many industry partners. It aims to create a skilled workforce to address Industry 4.0 manpower needs. These Technology Hubs, through its various innovative courses, will provide high-skill training in cutting-edge technology and improve opportunities for ITI graduates in employment and entrepreneurship.
