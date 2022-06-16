Mekedatu row: I need not answer Tamil Nadu CM on everything, says Bommai

-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Thursday said the state government has effectively presented its arguments on the Mekedatu project and is confident of getting the Detailed Project Report cleared.
When asked about claims that the Supreme Court has put a stay on the project, Bommai told media persons in Davanagere, "The Supreme Court has not issued any stay order against the project. The issue has already been referred to the Cauvery Water Management Authority.
"I need not clarify everything and give answer to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin," Bommai added.
"About 15 meetings have been held over the issue so far," he said.
"The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) is likely to convene one more meeting next week. There is no legality or logic in Tamil Nadu's statement."
When asked about Zila and Panchayat polls, Bommai stated, "The process of providing Backward Class reservation is on. As soon as Justice Bhaktavatsala Commission report comes, the state government will accordingly give reservation and hold the BBMP elections. Later, the Zilla and Taluk Panchayat polls will be looked into, Bommai said.
Slamming Congress for holding agitations against Enforcement Directorate questioning its leader Radhul Gandhi, the Karnataka Chief Minister said: "for the grand old party, to protest against corruption is a tragedy".
If the Congress will continue it, people will ask them to permanently go home, he claimed.
Commenting on the textbook revision issue, Bommai said, "The state government is open to any suggestions to correct the mistakes in revision of the textbooks.
"Corrections are already being made in consultation with Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh.
"We are open for suggestions. The details have been uploaded on the department's website for the purpose. There were objections against previous textbooks too. The State government is open to correcting the mistakes."
--IANS
mka/svn/
