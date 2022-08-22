Central agencies may arrest Sisodia, even me till Gujarat polls: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader said here on Monday that the agencies "can arrest and even him" till the are concluded.

"Once the elections are over, this all will be on the backburner," he added.

Kejriwal and his deputy Sisodia are on a two-day Gujarat tour.

Addressing the mediapersons in Ahmedabad, he said, "The agency can arrest Sisodia in a day or two, who knows they may even arrest me and others... all cases against Sisodia are baseless, but this all action will continue till Gujarat Assembly elections are over."

"Sisodia is one of the best education ministers, instead of handing over the nation's education department, he is being harassed with cases, he deserves to be honoured with Bharat Ratna," Kejriwal asserted.

Meanwhile, Sisodia, who has claimed that he was offered to join with assurance that all cases against him will be closed, avoided to disclose the name of the person who made the offer.

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said that the person (who made the offer) claimed he had played a role in bringing Suvendu Adhikari, Baijayant Panda, and Himanta Biswa Sarma into the .

"You ask them who was behind the deal, you will come to know about the person who made the offer to me," he responded to mediapersons on query over disclosing the name.

"If AAP is voted to power (in Gujarat), there will be free education in elementary schools; private schools will not be allowed to increase unjustified fees, and free health service will be offered to all. Patients from poor or rich spectrum will get all treatment, tests and even operations, in the case of accidents, on government expenses," AAP leaders said.

"If required, the government will start new schools and hospitals to meet people's needs," they asserted.

The AAP leaders demanded that the state government should give Rs 1 crore compensation to police personnel who die in line of duty.

