Central agencies may arrest Sisodia, even me till Gujarat polls: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
CBI raids Manish Sisodia's house; 'We welcome them', says CM Kejriwal
Will Guj Assembly be dissolved for poll announcement, Kejriwal asks BJP
Whole country wants Kejriwal to become next PM, says Manish Sisodia
Centre, CBI, BJP working just to stop Kejriwal in 2024: Manish Sisodia
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat
-
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said here on Monday that the Central agencies "can arrest Manish Sisodia and even him" till the Gujarat elections are concluded.
"Once the elections are over, this all will be on the backburner," he added.
Kejriwal and his deputy Sisodia are on a two-day Gujarat tour.
Addressing the mediapersons in Ahmedabad, he said, "The Central agency can arrest Sisodia in a day or two, who knows they may even arrest me and others... all cases against Sisodia are baseless, but this all action will continue till Gujarat Assembly elections are over."
"Sisodia is one of the best education ministers, instead of handing over the nation's education department, he is being harassed with cases, he deserves to be honoured with Bharat Ratna," Kejriwal asserted.
Meanwhile, Sisodia, who has claimed that he was offered to join BJP with assurance that all cases against him will be closed, avoided to disclose the name of the person who made the offer.
The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said that the person (who made the offer) claimed he had played a role in bringing Suvendu Adhikari, Baijayant Panda, and Himanta Biswa Sarma into the BJP.
"You ask them who was behind the deal, you will come to know about the person who made the offer to me," he responded to mediapersons on query over disclosing the name.
"If AAP is voted to power (in Gujarat), there will be free education in elementary schools; private schools will not be allowed to increase unjustified fees, and free health service will be offered to all. Patients from poor or rich spectrum will get all treatment, tests and even operations, in the case of accidents, on government expenses," AAP leaders said.
"If required, the government will start new schools and hospitals to meet people's needs," they asserted.
The AAP leaders demanded that the state government should give Rs 1 crore compensation to police personnel who die in line of duty.
--IANS
har/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU