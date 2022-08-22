BJP dismisses Manish Sisodia's claim of receiving offer to join party

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday dismissed Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's claim of having received an offer to join the and get all cases against him closed.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarter here, BJP's national spokesperson said that Delhi Chief Minister and his DyCM have no answer to the questions raised by the on the irregularities in the excise policy. "That's why, he is speaking nonsense," Bhatia said.

"After 24 hours, a tweet came in reply and the same nonsense in it too," he said.

" ji, if you are honest, then you should answer the question that the public is asking," Bhatia said. He added further that his party has exposed the corruption and 'hardcore dishonesty' of the .

Terming Sisodiya's claim about the offer to join the saffron party as "baseless", Bhatia said, "Who can break those whose intention is wrong and thinking so narrow. The people of Delhi are breaking their ego and they should stop doing all this nonsense."

Many new allegations about the liquor scam, Bhatia said, "Your ego and pride will also be broken and the recovery of every rupee of the public will also be ensured."

Earlier in the morning, Sisodia had claimed that he got an offer from the to join the party and all the cases with the probe agency would be closed against him. He tweeted the message and said that "he would rather be beheaded than join the BJP".

