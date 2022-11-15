JUST IN
Business Standard

SP announces Asim Raza Khan as its candidate from Rampur Assembly seat

Samajwadi Party on Tuesday declared Asim Raza Khan as its candidate from Rampur assembly seat

Topics
Samajwadi Party | Akhilesh Yadav

Press Trust of India  |  Rampur (UP) 

Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

Samajwadi Party on Tuesday declared Asim Raza Khan as its candidate from Rampur assembly seat.

The announcement was made by senior party leader Mohd Azam Khan at party office here.

Raza Khan, considered close to Azam Khan, had contested the parliamentary bypoll as SP candidate but lost to BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi.

The by-election to the assembly seat was necessitated by the disqualification of Azam Khan in a hate speech case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 23:27 IST

