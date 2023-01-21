JUST IN
Cong releases charge sheet against Modi govt, calls BJP Bhrasht Jumla Party
Derek O'Brien says Twitter deleted post on BBC documentary critical of PM
Strict action on guilty: Haryana minister Anil Vij on wrestlers' protest
PM Modi greets people on statehood day of Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya
3 mn posts vacant in govt departments, 71,000 job letters too little: Cong
Terrorism in J-K can be finished only by dialogue with Pak: Farooq Abdullah
Rajasthan CM Gehlot likens Pilot to coronavirus, video goes viral
Wrestlers' protest: Won't let players' morale break, says Haryana CM
BJP demands immediate OBC survey in Odisha, accuses BJD of deliberate delay
Bihar politics: Upendra Kushwaha missing from JD-U posters in Patna
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Cong releases charge sheet against Modi govt, calls BJP Bhrasht Jumla Party
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Speak thoughtfully about colleagues, Tharoor's advice to Ashok Gehlot

Veteran Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday advised Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to speak thoughtfully about his colleagues

Topics
Shashi Tharoor | Ashok Gehlot | Sachin Pilot

IANS  |  Jaipur 

Shashi Tharoor
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor reacts during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Veteran Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday advised Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to speak thoughtfully about his colleagues.

While speaking to the media at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) here, Tharoor was asked about Gehlot calling his former deputy Sachin Pilot a 'traitor', 'nikkama', 'nakara' and 'Corona'.

"When we are speaking about our colleagues, we should speak thoughtfully. I didn't even use such words for my opponents. I have been in politics for 14 years, but I have said anything like this about anyone. I donn't want to do mud wrestling in politics," Tharoor said.

"I request my colleagues that it is not good to use such words about our own brothers and sisters. We should try to iron out our differences. People may have different views, but there are other ways to express them. We should have love for each other in the party," the Congress MP added.

In November last year, Gehlot had called Pilot a 'gaddaar' (traitor) for his 2020 revolt that almost toppled the Rajasthan government.

--IANS

arc/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Shashi Tharoor

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 19:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU