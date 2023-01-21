Speak thoughtfully about colleagues, Tharoor's advice to Ashok Gehlot

Veteran leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP on Saturday advised Rajasthan Chief Minister to speak thoughtfully about his colleagues.

While speaking to the media at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) here, Tharoor was asked about Gehlot calling his former deputy a 'traitor', 'nikkama', 'nakara' and 'Corona'.

"When we are speaking about our colleagues, we should speak thoughtfully. I didn't even use such words for my opponents. I have been in for 14 years, but I have said anything like this about anyone. I donn't want to do mud wrestling in politics," Tharoor said.

"I request my colleagues that it is not good to use such words about our own brothers and sisters. We should try to iron out our differences. People may have different views, but there are other ways to express them. We should have love for each other in the party," the MP added.

In November last year, Gehlot had called Pilot a 'gaddaar' (traitor) for his 2020 revolt that almost toppled the Rajasthan government.

