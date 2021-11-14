Strong Centre-State ties vital for federal democracy, says Bommai

-
ALSO READ
Basavaraj Bommai takes oath as new Chief Minister of Karnataka
Will discuss rising fuel prices with FM, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka sets up committee to select 75 medal winners for 2024 Olympics
Basavaraj Bommai to lead BJP in 2023 assembly polls: Karnataka BJP chief
Will walk extra mile to put Karnataka in no. 1 spot on industrial map: CM
-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday stressed on strong Centre-State relations and good inter-state ties for the development of federal democracy.
Hailing the Southern Zone Chief Minister's conference, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bommai said the zonal council serves as a platform for resolving disputes between central and state governments and among states in the zone "in true spirit of federalism."
"In a Parliamentary democracy, the question is the relationship between the Centre and the state. Only a strong state and Centre can make a strong nation," Bommai noted in his address.
"All the more important is the relation between the Centre and the State as well as the inter-state ties for the development of democracy, especially the success of federal democracy," he explained.
On Bengaluru, Bommai said the city was strategically located and is cosmopolitan in nature, where people from across the country have their presence, earning their livelihood, living peacefully with the Kannadigas and contributing for the development of Karnataka and Bengaluru.
The Chief Minister stressed upon the fact that Karnataka is blessed with 10 agro climatic conditions, therefore the state has agriculture activities round the year in some or the other parts of the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU