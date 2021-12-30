Karnataka bandh decision taken back after talks with CM Bommai

-
ALSO READ
UK opens new post-study work visa route for international students
UK scraps quarantine for fully vaccinated Britons in boost for airlines
Lekhi, Singh take charge as MoS in MEA; Jaishankar now has 3 deputies
EAM Jaishankar to hold talks with Lavrov, discuss major issues
EAM speaks to German counterpart on evacuation challenges in Afghanistan
-
After talks with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Kannada organisations have taken back the decision to observe a bandh in the state on Friday. The bandh call was given to condemn the burning of the Kannada flag and demanding a ban on the Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi (MES).
"Kannada activists have taken back their decision to observe bandh after considering my request. I thank them," CM Bommai stated on Thursday. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had also requested the activists to drop their plan for a bandh and assured them that the government is ready to protect the interests of the Kannada language, culture and its people.
The bandh (shutdown) call for December 31 was given by Kannada organisations under the leadership of activist Vatal Nagaraj in the backdrop of the desecration of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna and social reformer Basavanna statues in Belagavi. However, prominent Kannada organisations backed out of the bandh call saying that it won't serve any purpose. The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike under the leadership of Narayana Gowda declared that it won't support the bandh call.
The organization staged a massive protest urging a ban on the MES on Thursday. Another Kannada activist Praveen Shetty also declared that his organization would not support the bandh.
The traders and businessmen also voiced concern that they were already badly hit by the Covid pandemic and they will lose heavily if they had to close down their business establishments on Friday. The government has already initiated action against the accused who desecrated the statues.
The government has slapped sedition charges against them and also booked them under the Goonda Act. Belagavi, the district sharing a border with Maharashtra, witnessed developments during the recently concluded assembly session which threatened the peace and harmony in the city. However, the Karnataka government seems to have defused the situation.
--IANS
mka/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU