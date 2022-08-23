Karnataka: BJP's Yediyurappa flags off 'Savarkar Rath Yatra' in Mysuru

-
Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday flagged off the 'Savarkar Rath Yatra' here, aimed at informing people about V D Savarkar and the principles and values propounded by him.
The former Chief Minister also hit out at Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Siddaramaiah, a known critic of Savarkar, for his repeated remarks attacking the Hindutva icon.
Mysuru is the home district of Siddaramaiah.
"Through Savarkar Rath Yatra, we want to create awareness among people about Savarkar, his ideology, his sacrifices for the country and principles. It is to awaken patriotic feelings among people," Yediyurappa said.
Speaking at the event, he said, disinformation campaign is on against Savarakar and called on people to take his message to "every house and mind".
"Savarakar was a great freedom fighter. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had addressed him as Veer, but the disinformation campaign that is going on against him in Karnataka has pained me," he said, adding that it is an "unpardonable crime" to cause disrepute to a revolutionary leader like Savarkar for "petty politics".
Later speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said it is not right on the part of Siddaramaiah and the post he holds to speak lightly about Savarkar, without knowing facts.
"The person who does not have an idea of religion, nation, is speaking irresponsibly forgetting that he is the leader of opposition and a former Chief Minister. It is not befitting to the position he holds. If he continues to speak like this people will teach him a lesson and that time is not too far away," he said.
The rath yatra, organised by Savarkar Foundation was launched by Yediyurappa on the premises of Sri Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple, near the Mysuru Palace here.
The yatra will tour Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts till August 30, the organisers said.
Member of Parliament from Mysuru-Kodagu constituency Pratap Simha said other than creating awareness among people about Savarkar, his life and ideals, the yatra has no other intention.
