Today, Congress tried to harm the Prime Minister of India: Smriti Irani

Union minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani on Wednesday said that today Congress tried to harm the Prime Minister of India. She was addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach during his Punjab visit.
The union minister asked why the Director General of Police (DGP) give the all-clear to the Prime Minister's security detail about the route that he was to take. Irani said "We know Congress hates Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but today, they tried to harm the Prime Minister of India. Such is the breakdown of law and order in Punjab that the DGP, Police claims he's incapable of providing security support to the Prime Minister's Office and security detail."
"Never before in the history of our country were police functionaries in a state directed and convenienced to breach the security of a Prime Minister and bring him harm," she said.
Hitting out at the Punjab government, Irani said, "Such is the state of administration in Punjab that a security detail and run that is a protocol administratively to be followed by a state head was dismantled so that Prime Minister Modi could be brought to harm. The questions we, as BJP karyakartas (workers) and the nation, need to ask the Congress government in Punjab is why the DGP Police give an all-clear to the PM's security detail for the route that the Prime Minister was to take. Who in the Punjab government gave information about the Prime Minister's route to individuals who planted themselves atop the flyover? Video evidence, now publicly available, brings such questions to the fore," she said.
She asked why those who lead the security on behalf of the state government did not respond to any call or efforts to secure the Prime Minister. Without naming anyone, she said, "When Prime Minister Modi had his security breached, Congress leaders erupted with joy, asking him how his Josh was! Prime Minister Modi, magnanimous as ever, on his way back, communicated 'Zinda laut raha hoon!' (Returning alive)."
She said that the Congress must realise Narendra Modi became Prime Minister with the blessings of the people of India.
--IANS
ssb/bg
