Praying for your speedy recovery, get well soon: Mamata to Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as AAP convenor for 3rd consecutive term
Amid power crisis, Sidhu says AAP, SAD 'bent upon Punjab's destruction'
Kejriwal to take part in AAP's 'Tiranga Yatra' in Punjab's Jalandhar on Wed
Kejriwal to launch AAP's UP poll campaign from Lucknow on Jan 2
ED notice to AAP: Kejriwal says BJP's tactics will make them stronger
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wished a speedy recovery to her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, who has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a message on Twitter, Kejriwal on Tuesday said he has tested positive for the viral disease and has "mild symptoms". He also said he has isolated himself at home.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader urged those who came in contact with him in the last few days to quarantine themselves and get tested for Covid.
"I pray for your speedy recovery, @ArvindKejriwal ji. Get well soon and take care of yourself!" Banerjee tweeted, responding to Kejriwal's message on the microblogging website.
Earlier in the day, the Delhi chief minister greeted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief on her birthday.
"A very happy birthday @MamataOfficial didi. May God bless u wid (with) all happiness, success, health and long life," he said in a tweet.
According to officials, this is the first time that Kejriwal has tested positive for COVID-19.
In April last year, his wife Sunita Kejriwal had tested positive for the coronavirus infection and while the AAP national convenor had developed symptoms, he had tested negative.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU