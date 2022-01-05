PM security breach: Amarinder Singh calls for President's rule in Punjab

-
ALSO READ
Channi will end up as night watchman only, says Amarinder Singh
Latest news LIVE: Pfizer signs $5.3-bn Covid pill deal with US govt
Harish Rawat to visit Chandigarh next week amid power tussle in Punjab
Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
Amid Covid surge, Punjab Health Minister suggests ban on political rallies
-
Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday called for President's rule in the state after a breach was reported here in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security.
Amarinder said Channi government had utterly failed in ensuring law and order in the state.
Modi on Wednesday returned without addressing a rally in the poll-bound state after his convoy got stuck in a road blockade near Hussainiwala.
"If we have to keep our state safe and keep law and order system here, then I think President's rule should be imposed," the Punjab Lok Congress chief told the media after addressing a rally here, which was also scheduled to be addressed by Modi.
Amarinder, who left Congress to form his own party, has allied with BJP to contest the upcoming polls.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU