Uddhav-led Sena defiant about holding Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

-
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally will be held in Mumbai's Shivaji Park: Uddhav
Uddhav-led Sena firm on holding Dussehra rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park
Shiv Sena workers from Uddhav Thackeray-led faction attacked in Kalyan
Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates Shivaji fort replica near Mumbai airport
'Real' Sena belongs to Shinde; Uddhav should hold Dussehra in BKC: Athawale
-
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Tuesday said it will hold the party's annual Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park ground here whether or not the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gives its nod.
A delegation of Sena leaders led by former Mumbai mayor Milind Vaidya met civic body officials to inquire about the status of their application seeking permission to hold the rally. Whether we get permission or not, Balasaheb's Thackeray's Shiv Sena workers will gather at Shivaji Park for the rally. The administration must either give us permission or refuse it. We are very firm on our decision (to hold the rally at Shivaji Park). If we don't get an answer, Balasaheb's Shiv Sena workers will gather at Shivaji Park for the Dusshera rally, he said. Both the Thackeray-led faction and the rival Shiv Sena group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have sought permission to hold a Dusshera rally at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai. The Shiv Sena has been holding its Dussehra rally at the venue since its inception.
The BMC has not taken any decision on the issue so far. Both factions, as an alternative, have also applied for permission to hold the rally at the MMRDA ground at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Last week, the Shinde faction got the nod for holding a rally at BKC.
Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar said the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena should get permission to hold the rally at Shivaji Park, and it should take recourse to law if the permission does not come through.
If BKC ground has been made available for the Shinde faction, then the Uddhav Thackeray-led group should be allowed to hold a rally at Shivaji Park. Let the state hear the views of these two sides (at their respective rallies), said Pawar, an ally of the Thackeray-led Sena in the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 22:12 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU