Bharat Jodo Yatra achieving objectives, has covered one-third distance
Uddhav Thackeray likely to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra: Report

Shiv Sena-UBT President and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra when it reaches the state

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena-UBT President and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra when it reaches the state, though details of his exact participation are not available yet, sources said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar will be also joining the Yatra.

To a query on the topic, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "We were in the MVA government in Maharashtra and Shiv Sena was an ally, and we will welcome whoever wants to join the Yatra."

However, sources say that the detail is being worked out with the Shiv Sena-UBT leader as a show of massive strength in wake of the MVA government's fall due to defections.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Telangana on Sunday to a grand welcome by the state party leaders and cadres.

After covering four states during the last 45 days, the Yatra entered the state at Gudeballur in Narayanpet district after exiting Karnataka from Raichur, before taking a Diwali break. Party leaders said the yatra will resume on October 27 from Makthal.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 20:32 IST

