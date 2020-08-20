UP govt needs to answer opposition queries on law and order: Akhilesh Yadav

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Ahead of the UP Assembly session, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the government needs to answer opposition queries on various issues including unemployment and law and order situation.

The three-day Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will commence on Thursday, with authorities making special seating arrangements following COVID-19 protocols and setting up testing centres near residences of MLAs for easy collection of swab samples.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "This session of the UP Legislative Assembly is going to be historic in a number of ways. The government has to answer questions raised by the opposition and its own people on coronavirus, unemployment, casteist atrocities and poor law and order."

"The Government's thoko neeti (encounter policy) has become a point of internal discord (aantarik kalah) instead of becoming a point of reconciliation (sulah)," Yadav claimed.

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 11:15 IST

