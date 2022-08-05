Uttar Pradesh: Ex-Minister Raja Bhaiyya's father put under house arrest

-
ALSO READ
UP elections: Akhilesh Yadav, ex-ally Raja Bhaiyya spar in Twitter war
UP polls: Amit Shah slams SP, BSP for promoting 'mafia raj' in Pratapgarh
Uttar Pradesh Police makes fifth arrest in the Lulu Mall namaz case
UP elections: Akhilesh Yadav not forming govt in UP, says Raja Bhaiyya
BJP set for big win in Uttar Pradesh, party alliance leading in 269 seats
-
Raja Uday Pratap Singh, father of former minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh a.k.a. Raja Bhaiyya, has been put under house arrest.
All shops and commercial establishments in Kunda have downed their shutters in protest.
Raja Uday Pratap Singh had been sitting on a dharna in Kunda tehsil premises for the past 48 hours, demanding removal of a temporary gate erected for Muharram in a village in Shekhpur Ashik area of the Kunda development block in Pratapgarh.
Uday Pratap Singh, 89, had tweeted, "In Shekhpur village located at Kunda, Pratapgarh, Muslims have built a gate of the mosque across the road, on which many things are written in their language. They are forcing the Hindus to walk under it. We suggest that all Hindus complain to the chief minister that the gate should be removed immediately."
The district administration had been pleading with the erstwhile Raja to give up his protest, but the latter did not agree.
On Friday morning, when Uday Pratap Singh went to his Bhadri palace for a bath, the police immediately got the gates shut. As the news spread, shutters of shops were downed.
Police force has been deployed outside the palace of Raja Uday Pratap Singh.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU