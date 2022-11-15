JUST IN
Business Standard

Uttarakhand CM Dhami bats for Japanese cooperation in disaster management

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said cooperation from Japan should be taken in disaster management and anti-seismic technology in view of the state's vulnerability

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said cooperation from Japan should be taken in disaster management and anti-seismic technology in view of the state's vulnerability to earthquakes and other natural calamities.

During an interactive programme organised by FICCI Forum of Parliamentarians in collaboration with the Japanese Embassy here, Dhami told officials that Uttarakhand was vulnerable to earthquakes and disasters and the cooperation from Japan in disaster management and anti-seismic technology could be vital.

Efforts should be made in this direction, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 23:52 IST

