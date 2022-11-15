Uttarakhand CM Dhami bats for Japanese cooperation in disaster management

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said cooperation from should be taken in disaster management and anti-seismic technology in view of the state's vulnerability to earthquakes and other natural calamities.

During an interactive programme organised by FICCI Forum of Parliamentarians in collaboration with the Japanese Embassy here, Dhami told officials that was vulnerable to earthquakes and disasters and the cooperation from in disaster management and anti-seismic technology could be vital.

Efforts should be made in this direction, he said.

