Vaccination lowest in Bengal, fake inoculation going on: J P Nadda

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
Tamil Nadu: BJP chief Nadda targets DMK for 'foul' language against Dalits
Mamata did not allow PM Kisan scheme in Bengal to satisfy her ego: Nadda
Bengal has to choose between development and cut money culture: Nadda
West Bengal Polls LIVE: Huge turnout of women, says EC as polling ends
-
BJP president J P Nadda on
Tuesday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that Covid-19 vaccination is lowest in the state and fake inoculation camps are being organised here.
He also claimed that "organised post-poll violence" is taking place in the state and though it has a woman chief minister, women are facing atrocities.
Nadda alleged that Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, is "changing her version" every other day on the vaccination programme, and the state government has failed in the process, though the Centre is providing free vaccines to states.
"If you see the data, the vaccination is lowest in West Bengal. This is the only state where you would see fake vaccination camps are being run. We have never heard about fake vaccination. Even TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty got a jab of the fake vaccine," he said.
Several persons, including the mastermind, were recently arrested for organising dubious camps in Kolkata where people were administered fake vaccine doses.
The BJP president is virtually addressing the first executive committee meeting of the partys state unit after the assembly polls.
The post-poll violence clearly reflected the failure of the state administration, Nadda said.
Aadhaar cards and ration cards of BJP workers have been taken away and the police have remained a mute spectator, he alleged.
"All of this happened under a woman CM. A lot of atrocities have been faced by women. If women are not safe, what sort of governance are the people of West Bengal getting from the TMC?" he asked.
Without mentioning the BJP's failure to achieve its much-hyped target of winning the state assembly election, Nadda exuded confidence that in the next five years, the party will take a big leap and will form the government in the next polls.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU