Venkaiah Naidu hopes Rajya Sabha will function disruption-free

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday expressed his delight at the disruption-free proceedings on the first full working day of the House in the current budget session and said MPs should let that spirit prevail for the rest of the session and in future as well.
Naidu's observations came in the backdrop of disruption-free proceedings in the Rajya Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address.
"After a long time, Rajya Sabha witnessed disruption-free proceedings yesterday. It was a delight to watch quality debates on the Motion of Thanks to the president," Naidu said in the House.
The debates on Wednesday were marked by the effective assertion of achievements by the ruling party members on the one hand and contestation by the opposition members on the other, he said.
"This is the advantage of smooth functioning of the House," he said.
"I hope, this spirit will continue to prevail for the remaining part of the session and for the future as well," Naidu added.
The no-disruption proceedings came after 41 sittings spread across four sessions and after about a year. The last such normal sitting was on March 19, 2021, during the Budget session.
The sitting on December 13, 2021 was also disruption-free but it was a Private Members' day when the House is normally not disrupted.
The last disruption-free full session of Rajya Sabha was the 216th session in June 2009 when ministers of the UPA-II government were introduced in the House.
