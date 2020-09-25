Venkaiah Naidu takes stock of work done during 252 session of Rajya Sabha

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Venkaiah Naidu attends RS rehearsal ahead of monsoon session
India was known as vishwa guru, must regain intellectual leadership: Naidu
Opposition parties to boycott Parliament; monsoon session may end on Wed
Venkaiah Naidu lays foundation stone for housing complex for RS employees
Education system should meet formidable challenges of 21st century: Naidu
-
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday held a meeting at his residence to take stock of the work done during the 252nd session of Parliament and said he appreciated the work done by the Secretariats of both Houses despite difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.He also expressed concern for the well-being of the Secretariat staff.
The meeting was attended by Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Coal and Mines and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; V. Muraleedharan and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Ministers of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; Desh Deepak Verma, Rajya Sabha Secretary-General; IV Subba Rao, Secretary to Vice President; RS Shukla, Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; PPK Ramacharyulu, Secretary, Rajya Sabha and other senior officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, according to an official statement.
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, leading to the closure of the Monsoon session ahead of schedule.
The session, which began on September 14, was scheduled to go on till October 1. In the 10 sittings, a total of 25 bills were passed and six bills have been introduced. The productivity of the House during this session has been 104.7 per cent, Naidu had announced.
During the meeting, Naidu appreciates the work done by both the Secretariats to ensure smooth conduct of the 252nd Session of Rajya Sabha keeping in view the difficult prevailing circumstances due to the pandemic. He expressed his concern and enquired about the well-being of the staff of the Secretariat.
On being informed that 83 officials of the secretariat have tested positive for the coronavirus, Naidu directed the officers to render necessary medical assistance and other welfare measures to all of them.
The Vice President also inquired about the provision of family pension for the family members of late Ashok Gasti, Bharatiya Janata Party MP. He was informed about the relevant provisions, and he directed the officers of the Secretariat to ensure speedy sanction of the pension.
The first-time Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, Gasti, was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after testing positive for COVID-19. He passed away last week.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU