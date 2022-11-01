JUST IN
Voters being paid to choose NOTA in Andheri East bypoll: Uddhav-led Sena
Chirag enraged over Nitish's reference to his father's second marriage
Hasty projects' inaugurals spell disasters like Morbi: Shiv Sena (UBT)
AAP 'maha thug' party, extorted money from Sukesh Chandrashekhar: BJP
Tribal development ministry formed under Vajpayee govt: PM Modi slams Cong
Gujarat CM has no right to continue: Kejriwal on Morbi bridge collapse
BJP's ideology favours rising air pollution: Delhi minister Gopal Rai
Conman's claim of protection money to divert attention from Morbi: Kejriwal
Soli Sorabjee was true legal and constitutional philosopher: CJI U U Lalit
Mallikarjun Kharge to join Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad tomorrow
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Kerala governor advancing BJP's political objectives, claims CPI(M)
Business Standard

Voters being paid to choose NOTA in Andheri East bypoll: Uddhav-led Sena

The party has raised this issue with the Election Commission as well as the police, said its senior leader Anil Parab

Topics
NOTA | Maharashtra | Shiv Sena

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Anil Parab
Anil Parab (Photo: ANI)

The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party on Tuesday alleged that voters were being paid to choose None Of The Above or NOTA option in the November 3 Andheri East Assembly byelection in the city.

The campaigning for the byelection came to an end at 5 pm.

The party has raised this issue with the Election Commission as well as the police, said its senior leader Anil Parab

The election will have ramifications in the coming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election too as for the first time it will see the combined strength of Maha Vikas Aghadi allies (Thackeray-led Sena, NCP and Congress), Parab said.

Some people are being paid money to choose NOTA," the former Maharashtra minister alleged.

His party has video clips showing purported workers of the Republican Party of India (RPI) indulging in such acts, he said. The RPI (Athawale faction) is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction has fielded Rutuja Latke, the wife of incumbent Sena MLA Ramesh Latke whose death necessitated the election.

The BJP fielded Murji Patel, but he later withdrew his candidature after the party decided not to contest.

On the one hand, the BJP withdrew its candidate saying it respects the tradition of not fielding a candidate against family members of deceased lawmakers. On the other hand, people are being asked to cast their vote for NOTA, Parab said.

He exuded confidence that Latke will bag 98-99 per cent of votes and said she will complete the works which remained incomplete due to her husband's death.

The constituency has issues like connectivity to the eastern and western suburbs as it is a major commercial centre, Parab said, adding that several Slum Rehabilitation Authority projects in the area are pending.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NOTA

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 19:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU