We will not oppose if Sachin Pilot is made CM: Raj minister Rajendra Gudha

Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha, one of the six BSP turned Congress MLAs, on Thursday said they would not oppose if is made the chief minister in case becomes the party president and quits the CM post.

Gudha, who is Minister of State for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development and considered close to Gehlot, cleared his stand that he is not with any face and said the six MLAs would support anyone whom the party high command chooses to run the government.

The statement of Gudha came after former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi batted for the "one-man, one-post" concept in lines with the party's Chintan Shivir reforms amid possibility of Gehlot contesting election for the post of national president of the party.

Gandhi's statement made in Kochi created a buzz that Gehlot, who is seen as the frontrunner in the party presidential poll, may have to step down as CM if he becomes the party president.

"We are with the decision of the party leadership. Whatever decision Sonia ji, Rahul ji and Priyanka ji take, we all six will welcome that. We are with the party," Gudha told reporters here.

"Even if Bharosi Lal ji is made (CM) by Sonia ji, we are with him," he said when asked whether he would oppose if is made the CM. Bharosi Lal is a Congress MLA.

The BSP turncoats had supported Gehlot during political crisis in July 2020 after the then deputy CM revolted against the Rajasthan CM.

